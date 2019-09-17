Top Songs of The Summer 2019
NEW ORLEANS– Spotify announced the top songs of the summer globally and in the U.S.
Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned up the heat with their hit, “Senorita,” which is Spotify’s most-streamed global song of the summer for 2019.
“Senorita” had more than 565 million streams since its June release, and the hit track has been on top of Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart for eight straight weeks.
Coming in at #2 is Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s hit, “I Don’t Care,” and the #3 most streamed song of the summer is “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.
These charts are based from June 1st to August 20th 2019.
Here’s the Top 20 list of Most Streamed Songs of the Sumemr globally:
- “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- “I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber)” – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Old Town Road – Remix” – Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X
- “Callaita” – Bad Bunny, Tainy
- “Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)” – Ed Sheeran, Khalid
- “Otro Trago” – Darell, Sech
- “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
- “Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug)” – Post Malone, Young Thug
- “Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “Ransom” – Lil Tecca
- “Soltera – Remix” – Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Lunay
- “If I Can’t Have You” – Shawn Mendes
- “Money In The Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross)” – Drake, Rick Ross
- “Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Snow
- “Piece Of Your Heart” – Goodboys, MEDUZA
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
- “Never Really Over” – Katy Perry
- “Loco Contigo” (feat. J. Balvin & Tyga) – DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga
- “Panini” – Lil Nas X
