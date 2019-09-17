Top Songs of The Summer 2019

Posted 5:33 PM, September 17, 2019, by

Apple tried to kill Spotify. Now the streaming music service is worth nearly $30 billion.

NEW ORLEANS– Spotify announced the top songs of the summer globally and in the U.S.

Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned up the heat with their hit, “Senorita,” which is Spotify’s most-streamed global song of the summer for 2019.

“Senorita” had more than 565 million streams since its June release, and the hit track has been on top of Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart for eight straight weeks.

Coming in at #2 is Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s hit, “I Don’t Care,” and the #3 most streamed song of the summer is “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.

These charts are based from June 1st to August 20th 2019.

Here’s the Top 20 list of Most Streamed Songs of the Sumemr globally:

  1. “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
  2. “I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber)” – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
  3. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
  4. “Old Town Road – Remix” – Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X
  5. “Callaita” – Bad Bunny, Tainy
  6. “Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)” – Ed Sheeran, Khalid
  7. “Otro Trago” – Darell, Sech
  8. “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
  9. “Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug)” – Post Malone, Young Thug
  10. “Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  11. “Ransom” – Lil Tecca
  12. “Soltera – Remix” – Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Lunay
  13. “If I Can’t Have You” – Shawn Mendes
  14. “Money In The Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross)” – Drake, Rick Ross
  15. “Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Snow
  16. “Piece Of Your Heart” – Goodboys, MEDUZA
  17. “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
  18. “Never Really Over” – Katy Perry
  19. “Loco Contigo” (feat. J. Balvin & Tyga) – DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga
  20. “Panini” – Lil Nas X
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.