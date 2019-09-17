× Top Songs of The Summer 2019

NEW ORLEANS– Spotify announced the top songs of the summer globally and in the U.S.

Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned up the heat with their hit, “Senorita,” which is Spotify’s most-streamed global song of the summer for 2019.

“Senorita” had more than 565 million streams since its June release, and the hit track has been on top of Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart for eight straight weeks.

Coming in at #2 is Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s hit, “I Don’t Care,” and the #3 most streamed song of the summer is “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.

These charts are based from June 1st to August 20th 2019.

Here’s the Top 20 list of Most Streamed Songs of the Sumemr globally: