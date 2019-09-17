The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with The Flagstick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La



The Flagstick

The Flagstick is a family friendly, state of the art and super fun golf facility just inside the Clearview Mall in the Heart of Metairie. The Flagstick allows you to play on famous courses as well as numerous mini games, including Zombie Golf, Demolition Golf and Miniature Golf Course . We offer a full service bar/restaurant that includes local brews, a wide range of domestics and plenty of specialty drinks. The Flagstick is not just super fun but all players have the option of seeing readouts for all major club and ball flight statistics, including clubhead speed, spin rate, carry distance, launch angle, and many more. The Flagstick is fun for all ages and all skill levels! Come play and you find out!

Address 4436 Veterans Memorial Boulevard Metairie, LA 70006

Phone Number (504)510-5577

Website

Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That's eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course.

Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18 and The Flagstick

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time.

Not valid for tournament or league play; Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card will expire 08-31-2020.

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card or missed events.

Golf Card not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.