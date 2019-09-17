State of the art, stainless steel IG BBQ Grill

It’s time to step your barbecue game up, with the IG BBQ Charcoal Grill.

The IG BBQ Grill has state of the art features making it the latest and greatest in grilling technology.

The stainless steel construction ensures the grill will last a lifetime. Legs and caster with brakes allows for easy movement, making the grill perfect for tailgating and traveling.

The large, removable grill top allows for easy cooking of burgers, kebabs, and even whole racks of ribs! The rotating handle is used to raise and lower the charcoal bed to adjust heat, depending on user preference.

The IG BBQ Grill has two folding side trays, providing ample storage space while grilling, but compact size when not in use. The grill also features a bottom storage shelf, perfect for all of your grilling equipment.

And finally, the sliding ash collector tray makes for easy cleanup when finished cooking.

The IG BBQ Grill is exactly what your barbecue has been missing.

The grill can be yours for just $499, and shipping is always free.