Southeastern to host 24 hour walk/run for POW/MIA military awareness

HAMMOND, LA – This Saturday, take part in a 24-hour walk/run to honor military prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs is hosting the event.

Scheduled on the indoor track at Southeastern’s Pennington Student Activity Center, the POW/MIA Walk/Run begins at 1 P.M. on Friday, Sept. 20, and concludes Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 P.M.

Southeastern’s LaVetCorps Navigator Erick R. Cambrelen-Morales said participants can volunteer 30 minutes of their time to walk or run the track, while other volunteers are “sounding off” the names of military heroes. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, he said.

“The purpose of this event is to raise awareness and honor the POW/MIAs who never came home,” Morales explained. “They were someone’s child, parent, or sibling, so we must honor their bravery. It is important we never forget the hardships these brave men and women endured to secure our freedom.”

Volunteers can register to participate online here.

For more information, contact Morales at Erick Cambrelen.Morales@la.gov.