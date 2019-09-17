× PD: Man, woman defraud fitness center of over $22,000

BUCKEYE, AZ (KNXV) — Two personal trainers are accused of defrauding a Buckeye fitness center of over $22,000.

Maricopa County Court records show that last week two former fitness trainers at Anytime Fitness in Buckeye were charged with fraud, theft and computer tampering.

The owner of Anytime Fitness reported to Buckeye police that Leah Elizabeth Schenkelberg, 25, and her boyfriend Travis Justin Coulombe, 28, created personal training sessions in the computer for members who were not present at the gym.

They also allegedly committed time card fraud for billing the gym for the time they were not actually at the gym.

Court records also show that when they were fired they canceled 13 member’s contracts costing the gym nearly $13,000.

In total, police say, the couple’s actions cost the gym $22,600.

Upon her arrest, Schenkelberg made no comments to investigators.

However, Coulombe allegedly admitted to creating false training sessions and committing time card fraud, though he denied canceling any member’s contracts.