GMA’s ‘Instant Pot Gumbo’ recipe has locals fuming

September 17, 2019

GMA “Instant Pot Gumbo” Tweet

NEW ORLEANS – Good Morning America has Tweeted out a recipe that is leaving fans of New Orleans cuisine with a bad taste in their mouths.

The official GMA Twitter account sent out the culinarily offensive recipe for celebrity chef Carla Hall’s “Instant Pot Gumbo with Chicken, Andouille Sausage, & Crayfish” on September 17.

The picture accompanying the recipe shows an oblong bowl filled with a generous scoop of rice on one side and a pile of boiled shrimp and crawfish on the other.

The seafood has evidently been spared the enlivening effects of seasoning, judging from the picture.

A traditional gumbo’s signature soupy, deep brown broth, is nowhere to be seen.

New Orleanians, already reeling from losing Drew Brees to a hand injury, are advised to stay 30 to 75 yards from this recipe at all times.

