Curt Sprang honored to be Grand Marshal of St. Tammany Parish Fair Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- Monday night was the big reveal for this year's St. Tammany Parish Fair.

Artist Suzanne King released this year's poster which is a tip of the hat to the fair's rodeo. King has supplied the fair's poster for many years.

Also, fair organizers announced that WGNO News' Curt Sprang will ride in this year's parade as the Grand Marshal. The parade is October 4 at 10:00 in the morning in the downtown Covington area.

This year's fair runs October 2-6. Along with the rodeo, the fair includes a livestock show, carnival with rides and midway games, live music and all kinds of competitions.

For more information, click here.