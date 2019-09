Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - You know what time it is.

It's time to go to the opera.

And not just any high-note-hitting kind of opera.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is at Sideshow Opera.

The stars are Nick and Lindsay Williams.

They live in New Orleans.

Nick is a classically trained opera singer who studied at Julliard in New York City.

Lindsay is a classically trained violinist.

Together they are Sideshow Opera.

So good, they're now in the new Ripley's Believe It Or Not Book.