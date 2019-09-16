× Tigers head to Vandy, will Ingram join them?

4th ranked LSU is headed to Vandy for an 11 am kickoff Saturday.

Will offensive lineman Ed Ingram join them? Ingram, who started 12 games at right guard as a freshman in 2017, was suspended all of 2018. He was accused of two counts of sexual assault, an allegation his attorney disputes.

Ingram, according to the Advocate, was due in court Monday morning. Ingram tweeted about his potential return Monday, but the tweet was quickly deleted. Ingram tweeted, “guess what, its official. Do you miss me?”

Meantime, LSU is number one is the SEC in scoring offense, averaging 55 points a game.

Ed Orgeron said LSU’s offensive surge has recruits responding differently.

Vanderbilt is last, 14th in the SEC in total defense. The Commodores are allowing 510.5 yards per game.