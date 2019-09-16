Report: Drew Brees has ‘ligament issue on his throwing thumb’

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees is reportedly suffering from a “ligament issue” after injuring his right hand in a devastating loss to the Los Angeles Rams yesterday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said the ligament injury to Brees’ throwing thumb has Brees concerned.

“Immediately following this loss to the Rams, Drew Brees went to see a hand specialist, Dr. Steven Shin, in Los Angeles with Kerlan Jobe, to try to figure out the full extent of his thumb injury,” Rapoport said in an interview. “Sources tell me and Tom Pelissero that Brees is dealing with a ligament injury to his throwing thumb. They are trying to see the full extent of the injury, they should know today, and just figure out what is next for Drew Brees. Does he need surgery on his throwing thumb? That is described to me as an option, but it is not the only option, and obviously they are looking at a lot of different things to figure out how to proceed.”

From @gmfb: #Saints QB Drew Brees has a ligament issue on his throwing thumb, one that he said has him concerned it’s “significant” pic.twitter.com/kxuR1Olntn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019