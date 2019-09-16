Report: Brees out about 6 weeks for ligament repair surgery; Bridgewater in as starter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints injures his throwing hand as he is hit by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees may be out for six weeks as he recovers from a torn ligament in his throwing hand, according to reports.

Brees “has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and he’s going to require surgery, sources say,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport Tweeted. “The time frame depends on the surgery, but he’s likely out 6 weeks. That’s the initial estimate.”

Teddy Bridgewater is now the starting quarterback for the Saints, according to Rapoport.

“The next step for Drew Brees is to decide who is doing the surgery and what procedure he’ll do,” he Tweeted. “That could alter the time frame.”

