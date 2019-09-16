Report: Brees out about 6 weeks for ligament repair surgery; Bridgewater in as starter

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees may be out for six weeks as he recovers from a torn ligament in his throwing hand, according to reports.

Brees “has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and he’s going to require surgery, sources say,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport Tweeted. “The time frame depends on the surgery, but he’s likely out 6 weeks. That’s the initial estimate.”

Teddy Bridgewater is now the starting quarterback for the Saints, according to Rapoport.

“The next step for Drew Brees is to decide who is doing the surgery and what procedure he’ll do,” he Tweeted. “That could alter the time frame.”

