NOPD looking for suspect who was run over by man he robbed

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a suspect who was run over by the man he had just robbed.

The 32-year-old victim stopped his vehicle on the corner of Palmyra Street and Claiborne Avenue around 7 p.m. on September 15, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A panhandler approached the victim’s vehicle and asked for money.

The victim opened his wallet, and the panhandler grabbed his wallet and fled.

The victim rammed the robber with his vehicle.

The robber was last seen limping north on Palmyra, according to the NOPD.

