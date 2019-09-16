× Livingston student in custody for bringing gun to school

LIVINGSTON PARISH – The 14-year-old male student brought the gun to school on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Sheriff Jason Ard said on Thursday,”‘A student at Springfield High School is currently in custody. Other students who saw the student with the weapon notified the school administration. The administration immediately contacted the SRO (or School Resource Officer) and the Springfield Police Department. This all happened around 11:30 A.M. today. The weapon was secured & the student was removed from campus immediately. The campus was searched as a precaution. The all clear was given.”

Superintendent Joe Murphy says, “At no time did the student threaten any other students or employees on the campus. Students are proceeding with their normal schedule. Once the law enforcement investigation is completed, the Livingston Parish Public School System will follow appropriate policy and procedure to determine further action.”

Sheriff says, “The process & protocols currently in place worked as they should. Our working relationship with our local law enforcement partners like the Springfield Police Department today was seamless. Our SRO on campus & the relationship we have with the Livingston Parish School System is a good one – one that benefits each & every one of the students on campuses across this parish.”

The student was processed & transported to the Florida Parishes Detention Center.

This investigation continues.