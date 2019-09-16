Homebrewers announced for NOLA On Tap beer festival this Saturday!

NEW ORLEANS – The list is long, but the beers are worth it. See the full list below of the homebrewers participating in the 2019 NOLA On Tap Beer Festival.

Matt Ault

Anything You Can Do… (Hard Seltzer)

Stout Identity (Coffee Stout)

Blonde Rebellion (Blond Ale)

Rachel Ault

Strawberry ‘Summa Time (Saison)

Federico Portillo

Kwaked Oak (Belgian Gold)

Rdd (Irish Red)

Evan Kolk

Lime in the Coconut (Cream Ale)

Will Lambert

Hello, Biscuss (Hard Lemonade)

Will Thompson

Ginger, Ale (Ginger Ale)

Hector Meier

Smoking Chinook (Light Smoke Brown Ale)

Alessa Massey

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (Dark English Ale)

Brian Smith

Wake me up before you gose (Breakfast Memorial Gose)

Marcel Charbonnet

Hurricane Barry Survival Juice (Cream Ale)

Gavin McCall

Street Tarts (Mulberry Wheat Ale)

Greg Hackenberg

Robusto Maduro (Porter)

Jack Horne

Governor Claiborne’s Pale Ale (Pale Ale)

Sam Grooms

TBD (Hefeweizen – a smooth and balanced German Hefeweizen perfect for any season)

Beach Chair (American IPA – Fruity IPA to quench your thirst on the beach)

Mike Binder

Blonde Ale (Blonde Ale)

Dry-Hopped Raspberry Cider (Cider)

Mike Malley

I Am Brut (Brut IPA)

Michelle Nannen

Peaches Be Crazy (Saison)

Nein Nein Nein Nein Nein

Hornindal Pils

Sprechen Sie Deutsch

Hothead Oktoberfest

Dubbel Pirouette

Dubbel

Summer Kicks

Witbier

If You Will It, Dude, It Is No Dream

White Russian Imperial Stout

Houston GDMF Traffic

Basic NEIPA

Another Caucasian, Gary

Coffee Cream Ale

Hazy IPA

Hazy IPA

Festbier

Festbier

Mango Blonde

Mango Blonde

Java Bunny

Coffee Blonde

Travis McTravis Beer

Secret Style

Watermelon Wheat

Watermelon Wheat

Violet Beauregarde’s Stinger

Blueberry Honey Ale

How About These Melons?

Canteloupe NEIPA

Principality Pumpkin

Pumpkin Ale

Rosemary & Earl

Rosemary & Earl Grey Witbier

House Peculiar

House beer

Old Fashioned Stout

Stout with orange and cherry

Watermelon Blonde

Blonde Ale with watermelon

Stonefaced IPA

NEIPA

Raspberry Sour

Mixed fermentation sour with raspberries

Jalapeno Margarita Sour

Mixed Fermentation sour with jalapenos, lime and salt

Kretek Summer

Honey Ale

Hibiscus Lime Gose

Hibiscus Lime Gose

Mango Lime Gose

Mango Lime Gose

Stoic Brew Initiative

Diabolical Angel

Stout

Hidden Potential

NEIPA

Triumphs of Excess

APA

Bromancing the Stone

Kettle Sour

Code Brew

Spirit of Charity

A praline inspired wheat ale to be the perfect New Orleans dessert beer

Candy Striper

A caramel apple amber with a hop kick to resusitate you back to optimal health

Flat Line IPA

A citrusy hop infused IPA sure to put you into asystole and bring you to heaven

Biloxi Order of Brewers

TBD

Blaze Star

Strawberry Cider

Earl K.

Hopped Cider

Pink Boots Society

Muffin Top

Blueberry Vanilla Pastry Sour

Haze Bras

NEIPA

Rosehip Saison

Saison

Shower Scene

Coconut Cream Ale

Three Hop Monte

Milkshake IPA dry hopped with citra and mosaic

Pumpkinous Of Love

Pumpkin Coffee Ale with a hint of pecans

Brazen Brewing + Friends

Malina

Belgian Tripel with raspberries

Mardi Gras Marzen

Marzen/Oktoberfest

Grumpy Man IIPA

West Coast IIPA with cascade, amarillo, and simcoe

Brown Brown Ale

Malty brown ale

Goose Juice

NEIPA

Sabro SMASH

SMASH

Fruit Punch Sour

Sour

Lagertha

SMASH

Peachy Keen

Peachy sour IPA

Apricot Hefe

Apricot Hefeweizen

Black Market Brewing

Guava Saison

Belgian-style saison with guava puree added directly to the keg

Tropical IPA

Hoppy West-Coast-Style IPA with notes of pineapple, passion fruit, and citrus with a low maltiness and low bitterness

Belgian Wit

West Coast IPA

American Pilsner

TBD

THAT FUNK: Blend #1 on Raspberries

Two year blended golden sour aged on raspberries

THAT SWEET: Chocolate Coffee Cake

Imperial Sweet Stout aged on espresso beans, cacao nibs, cinnamon sticks, vanilla beans and almonds

THAT NASTY: Juice Dreams

Hazy IPA fermented using Kveik yeast, featuring citra, mosaic and galaxy hops

THAT GUSHY STUFF: Berry Squirts

Sour IPA suing Ariana Hops and conditioned on Fruit Gushers snacks

BONUS BEER: Peach Cobbler Tart

Sour Milkshake IPA using sabro hops and conditioned on peaches, cinnamon sticks and vanilla

Hothead Pilsner

Pilsner

Summer Sour

Sour

Breauxhemian Amber

Czech Amber Lager

Salty Gose Cuba

Gose

Pina Rubia

Blonde

Zoe’s Marzen

Sweet Potato Maple Pecan Maren

Ooh Mami

Almond Miso Porter

Eudaimonia

Ginger + Peach Sour

Juicy Jack

Jackfruit NEIPA

Coco Loco

Rum barrel-aged Coconut + Key Lime Sour

Blue Pelican Brewing

The Schwarzanegger

Schwarzbier

Pour Neaux Blonde

Pour Neaux Blonde is a blonde ale fusion with your morning cup of coffee. It is brewed with lactose and finished with vanilla and cold brewed coffee to create a unique flavor experience.

Petit Houblon

Petit Houblon is a french saison designed to be very floral on the nose. It is dry hopped using Simcoe and Amarillo hops to create a pleasing olfactory experience while retaining that wonderful farmhouse funk.

Side Boob Blonde

American Blonde Ale that’s crisp, clean and refreshing.

Joli Marie Saison

Perfect summer French saison with pineapple.

Johnny B’s APA

American Pale Ale with tropical notes of greatness.

Summer Squeeze IPA

West Coast style IPA dry-hopped with a plethora of whole cone hops.

Beach Chair Brown

American brown ale with three pounds of toasted coconut.

Buddha’s Love Milk Stout

Sweet Tout with local coffee & chicory, served with a doughnut.

Water Color of Conscious

16 month gloden sour aged on oak with blackberries, blueberries and raspberries.

Buddha’s Love Milk Stout

Stout

Tim Guardalabene

HotHead Pilsner (Pilsner)

Summer Sour (Sour)

Bryce Wolfe

Frodo’s Folly (New Zealand Pilsner)

Golden Boy (British Golden Ale)

Alex Williams

New Zealand Saison

Magnolia Saison

Squish Saison

Shroom Saison

(Four Saisons including adjuncts of Magnolia Flowers, Squash Blossoms and Mushrooms)

Daan Muller

Fest Bier (traditional German festbier)

Pale Ale Classic (Classically clear american pale ale)

Schwarzbier

Cary Becker

Biere de Garde

Brut IPA

Oatmeal Cream Stout

Michael VonBieberstein

Afternoon Delight Saison (Classic Belgium style saison with rye and spelt in the grain bill for a spicy kick.)

Coconut Indulgence Brown Ale (English brown ale with toasted coconut and lactose to make it interesting.)

Barbu Biere

Pina Isla (NEIPA dry-hopped with El Dorado, Denali and Azacca)

Dashing Weiner (Oktoberfest style Marzen)

Ivory Mustache (Strawberry Wheat)

Marigny (Blonde Chocolate Coffee Stout