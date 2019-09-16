Homebrewers announced for NOLA On Tap beer festival this Saturday!

NEW ORLEANS – The list is long, but the beers are worth it. See the full list below of the homebrewers participating in the 2019 NOLA On Tap Beer Festival.
Matt Ault
Anything You Can Do… (Hard Seltzer)
Stout Identity (Coffee Stout)
Blonde Rebellion (Blond Ale)
Rachel Ault
Strawberry ‘Summa Time (Saison)
Federico Portillo
Kwaked Oak (Belgian Gold)
Rdd (Irish Red)
Evan Kolk
Lime in the Coconut (Cream Ale)
Will Lambert
Hello, Biscuss (Hard Lemonade)
Will Thompson
Ginger, Ale (Ginger Ale)
Hector Meier
Smoking Chinook (Light Smoke Brown Ale)
Alessa Massey
Bedknobs and Broomsticks (Dark English Ale)
Brian Smith
Wake me up before you gose (Breakfast Memorial Gose)
Marcel Charbonnet
Hurricane Barry Survival Juice (Cream Ale)
Gavin McCall
Street Tarts (Mulberry Wheat Ale)
Greg Hackenberg
Robusto Maduro (Porter)
Jack Horne
Governor Claiborne’s Pale Ale (Pale Ale)
Sam Grooms
TBD (Hefeweizen – a smooth and balanced German Hefeweizen perfect for any season)
Beach Chair (American IPA – Fruity IPA to quench your thirst on the beach)
Mike Binder
Blonde Ale (Blonde Ale)
Dry-Hopped Raspberry Cider (Cider)
Mike Malley
I Am Brut (Brut IPA)
Michelle Nannen
Peaches Be Crazy (Saison)
Nein Nein Nein Nein Nein
Hornindal Pils
Sprechen Sie Deutsch
Hothead Oktoberfest
Dubbel Pirouette
Dubbel
Summer Kicks
Witbier
If You Will It, Dude, It Is No Dream
White Russian Imperial Stout
Houston GDMF Traffic
Basic NEIPA
Another Caucasian, Gary
Coffee Cream Ale
Hazy IPA
Hazy IPA
Festbier
Festbier
Mango Blonde
Mango Blonde
Java Bunny
Coffee Blonde
Travis McTravis Beer
Secret Style
Watermelon Wheat
Watermelon Wheat
Violet Beauregarde’s Stinger
Blueberry Honey Ale
How About These Melons?
Canteloupe NEIPA
Principality Pumpkin
Pumpkin Ale
Rosemary & Earl
Rosemary & Earl Grey Witbier
House Peculiar
House beer
Old Fashioned Stout
Stout with orange and cherry
Watermelon Blonde
Blonde Ale with watermelon
Stonefaced IPA
NEIPA
Raspberry Sour
Mixed fermentation sour with raspberries
Jalapeno Margarita Sour
Mixed Fermentation sour with jalapenos, lime and salt
Kretek Summer
Honey Ale
Hibiscus Lime Gose
Hibiscus Lime Gose
Mango Lime Gose
Mango Lime Gose
Stoic Brew Initiative
Diabolical Angel
Stout
Hidden Potential
NEIPA
Triumphs of Excess
APA
Bromancing the Stone
Kettle Sour
Code Brew
Spirit of Charity
A praline inspired wheat ale to be the perfect New Orleans dessert beer
Candy Striper
A caramel apple amber with a hop kick to resusitate you back to optimal health
Flat Line IPA
A citrusy hop infused IPA sure to put you into asystole and bring you to heaven
Biloxi Order of Brewers
TBD
Blaze Star
Strawberry Cider
Earl K.
Hopped Cider
Pink Boots Society
Muffin Top
Blueberry Vanilla Pastry Sour
Haze Bras
NEIPA
Rosehip Saison
Saison
Shower Scene
Coconut Cream Ale
Three Hop Monte
Milkshake IPA dry hopped with citra and mosaic
Pumpkinous Of Love
Pumpkin Coffee Ale with a hint of pecans
Brazen Brewing + Friends
Malina
Belgian Tripel with raspberries
Mardi Gras Marzen
Marzen/Oktoberfest
Grumpy Man IIPA
West Coast IIPA with cascade, amarillo, and simcoe
Brown Brown Ale
Malty brown ale
Goose Juice
NEIPA
Sabro SMASH
SMASH
Fruit Punch Sour
Sour
Lagertha
SMASH
Peachy Keen
Peachy sour IPA
Apricot Hefe
Apricot Hefeweizen
Black Market Brewing
Guava Saison
Belgian-style saison with guava puree added directly to the keg
Tropical IPA
Hoppy West-Coast-Style IPA with notes of pineapple, passion fruit, and citrus with a low maltiness and low bitterness
Belgian Wit
West Coast IPA
American Pilsner
TBD
THAT FUNK: Blend #1 on Raspberries
Two year blended golden sour aged on raspberries
THAT SWEET: Chocolate Coffee Cake
Imperial Sweet Stout aged on espresso beans, cacao nibs, cinnamon sticks, vanilla beans and almonds
THAT NASTY: Juice Dreams
Hazy IPA fermented using Kveik yeast, featuring citra, mosaic and galaxy hops
THAT GUSHY STUFF: Berry Squirts
Sour IPA suing Ariana Hops and conditioned on Fruit Gushers snacks
BONUS BEER: Peach Cobbler Tart
Sour Milkshake IPA using sabro hops and conditioned on peaches, cinnamon sticks and vanilla
Hothead Pilsner
Pilsner
Summer Sour
Sour
Breauxhemian Amber
Czech Amber Lager
Salty Gose Cuba
Gose
Pina Rubia
Blonde
Zoe’s Marzen
Sweet Potato Maple Pecan Maren
Ooh Mami
Almond Miso Porter
Eudaimonia
Ginger + Peach Sour
Juicy Jack
Jackfruit NEIPA
Coco Loco
Rum barrel-aged Coconut + Key Lime Sour
Blue Pelican Brewing
The Schwarzanegger
Schwarzbier
Pour Neaux Blonde
Pour Neaux Blonde is a blonde ale fusion with your morning cup of coffee. It is brewed with lactose and finished with vanilla and cold brewed coffee to create a unique flavor experience.
Petit Houblon
Petit Houblon is a french saison designed to be very floral on the nose. It is dry hopped using Simcoe and Amarillo hops to create a pleasing olfactory experience while retaining that wonderful farmhouse funk.
Side Boob Blonde
American Blonde Ale that’s crisp, clean and refreshing.
Joli Marie Saison
Perfect summer French saison with pineapple.
Johnny B’s APA
American Pale Ale with tropical notes of greatness.
Summer Squeeze IPA
West Coast style IPA dry-hopped with a plethora of whole cone hops.
Beach Chair Brown
American brown ale with three pounds of toasted coconut.
Buddha’s Love Milk Stout
Sweet Tout with local coffee & chicory, served with a doughnut.
Water Color of Conscious
16 month gloden sour aged on oak with blackberries, blueberries and raspberries.
Buddha’s Love Milk Stout
Stout
Tim Guardalabene
HotHead Pilsner (Pilsner)
Summer Sour (Sour)
Bryce Wolfe
Frodo’s Folly (New Zealand Pilsner)
Golden Boy (British Golden Ale)
Alex Williams
New Zealand Saison
Magnolia Saison
Squish Saison
Shroom Saison
(Four Saisons including adjuncts of Magnolia Flowers, Squash Blossoms and Mushrooms)
Daan Muller
Fest Bier (traditional German festbier)
Pale Ale Classic (Classically clear american pale ale)
Schwarzbier
Cary Becker
Biere de Garde
Brut IPA
Oatmeal Cream Stout
Michael VonBieberstein
Afternoon Delight Saison (Classic Belgium style saison with rye and spelt in the grain bill for a spicy kick.)
Coconut Indulgence Brown Ale (English brown ale with toasted coconut and lactose to make it interesting.)
Barbu Biere
Pina Isla (NEIPA dry-hopped with El Dorado, Denali and Azacca)
Dashing Weiner (Oktoberfest style Marzen)
Ivory Mustache (Strawberry Wheat)
Marigny (Blonde Chocolate Coffee Stout