Gretna man arrested for firing multiple shots at officers

GRETNA, LA – The suspect began to run from the officers, but instead turned around, and fired several shots at the officer.

The incident happened on Sept. 11 around 10:30 P.M.

Gertna Police Officers were patrolling closed businesses at the 90 block of the Westbank Expressway.

There, they observed a man, later identified as 24-year-old Herman Franklin, of Gretna, looking into the windows of a business, and several parked vehicles.

As the officers approached the Franklin, he fled on foot. One of the officers followed, and that is when the suspect turned on the officer, and opened fire.

Franklin fired 17 rounds from a 9mm handgun with an extended clip.

The officer returned fire with three shots, causing the suspect to drop the gun and surrender.

Thankfully, neither the officer or suspect were injured in the shooting.

Franklin was found to be in possession of seven grams of marijuana and a Glock model 17, 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Franklin has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and resisting an officer.

Franklin has previous arrests for theft and possession of stolen property.