Federal law enforcement agent arrested for defamation

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – A federal law enforcement agent and former STPSO employee was arrested on Monday, for spreading false information about a case.

Detectives say 46-year-old Jerry Rogers Jr. was arrested after it was discovered he sent numerous emails which included false information in relation to an open investigation.

Rogers used a fake name to create an email account and then sent messages to the family members of a victim.

The emails contained false information regarding the ongoing investigation as well as derogatory statements regarding the lead investigator and others closely involved in the investigation.

The false information deprived the lead investigator of the family’s trust and confidence.

A warrant was issued for Rogers’ arrest for defamation.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Rogers is currently employed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was an employee of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office from June 23, 1998, to Oct. 23, 2009, at which time he left on his own accord.

“It is our duty to diligently investigate any claim or possible lead that may further any open or active investigation,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “In this particular instance, our investigators were able to uncover the malicious, surreptitious, and criminal actions of an individual whose intent was motivated by his efforts to defame, create distrust and otherwise prey on the emotions of a victim’s family.”