Are porch pirates getting picky?

NEW ORLEANS -- It's difficult to show you all of the surveillance video in package theft cases. It seems like there's a new batch every month.

People who are fed up with the porch pirates have suggested placing unwanted items -- maybe something that your dog leaves in the yard -- inside of boxes and leaving them for the thieves. But lately, more of the suspects appear to have a discerning eye regarding their treasure.

The latest Wheel of Justice report is profiling a couple of those cases.

One of the cases happened on September 10 in the 3900 block of Camp Street. A man is seen on surveillance video trying to steal a package. Eventually, the man just rips open the box to steal its contents.

The other case happened the very next day, September 11, in the 1700 block of General Pershing. A woman is seen on surveillance footage picking up a package and then sitting down on the front steps of the home. The video ends before we can see for sure, but it appears she started to open the box to see if she really wanted what was inside of it.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage in both cases, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help solve either of these Wheel of Justice capers, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.