× Rammed: Saints outplayed, Zebras bad, again in 27-9 loss to L.A.

It could not have gone much worse for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints lost to the Rams 27-9, lost quarterback Drew Brees to a thumb injury, and were again victimized by what former NFL supervisor of officials Mike Perreira called “a horrible mistake.”

Brees hurt his thumb when his throwing hand collided with the hand of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Brees told reporters after the game that he planned to see a hand specialist in Los Angeles Sunday.

Without Brees, the Saints managed only three field goals. It was only the third time since 2006, that the Saints were held without an offensive TD in a game.

Teddy Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards. He was sacked twice.

The Saints also lost a TD in the second quarter. Jared Goff was hit by David Onyemata and fumbled. The ball was recovered by Cam Jordan who raced to the end zone for an apparent touchdown. But the play was blown dead. On replay, the call was reversed and the Saints were awarded the football, where Jordan recovered, on the New Orleans 13 yard line.

The Saints did not score on the subsequent possession.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 19 of 28 passes for 283 yards, including a 2 yard TD to ex-Saints Brandin Cooks.

Goff threw 66 yards to Cooper Kupp to the Saints one yard line. On the next play Goff scored from the one yard line, giving the Rams a 27-9 lead.