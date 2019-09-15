Kenner’s Baleada Festival filled with flavor and fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La.-- It is Hispanic Heritage Month and one way Kenner is celebrating is with its second annual Baleada Fest! WGNO's Kenny Lopez takes us to the fest!

"We are trying to keep the culture alive with the Latin community here," Tulio Murillo said.

Kenner's Baleada Fest is filled with flavor and fun. This fest is in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month which celebrates Independence for five countries.

At this fest, guests could try some specialty dishes from Honduras like Baleadas and Chuletas. Baleadas are beans, pork, cheese, and a sour cream sauce on a flour tortilla. Chuletas are a pork chop with plantains, and red onions with slaw.