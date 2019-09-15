Brees to see hand specialist ASAP

Posted 7:43 PM, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52PM, September 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints injures his throwing hand as he is hit by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he will see a hand specialist in Los Angeles Sunday.

Brees said he injured his thumb when his hand collided with the hand of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-9 loss to the Rams.

“I am concerned about it,” said Brees. “I hope it is not too significant.”

“I am hoping for the best,” said Brees.

Brees completed three of five passes for 38 yards. Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees.

Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards. He was sacked twice.

