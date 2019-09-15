Brees to see hand specialist ASAP

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he will see a hand specialist in Los Angeles Sunday.

Brees said he injured his thumb when his hand collided with the hand of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-9 loss to the Rams.

“I am concerned about it,” said Brees. “I hope it is not too significant.”

“I am hoping for the best,” said Brees.

Brees completed three of five passes for 38 yards. Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees.

Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards. He was sacked twice.