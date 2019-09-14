Soaring Eagle: Archbishop Shaw names stadium in honor of Joe Zimmerman

Posted 12:31 AM, September 14, 2019

Former Shaw coach Joe Zimmerman, one of the best coaches in the history of the New Orleans Catholic League, has a new item on his glowing resume.

The football stadium at Shaw is named in his honor. The ceremony was Friday Night at Halftime of the Shaw game against Belle Chasse.

Here’s the presentation, and we hear from coach from Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Zimmerman coach the Eagles from 1969 to 1982. Among his former players, are former Saints and Ole Miss quarterback John Fourcade, and former Auburn linebacker Ken Bernich.

