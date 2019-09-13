What are the odds: Saints and Rams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints are on the road to take on a familiar foe this week in the L.A. Rams. Hank Allen sits down with Jason Logan of Covers.com to talk about what to expect from the game. Jason thinks that memories of the missed call in the NFC Championship game could factor into the points total here.

It's a bit of an off week for LSU and Tulane with both teams heavy favorites against lesser opponents. However Joe Burrow is getting a lot of love early in the season as a potential Heisman candidate. Jason talks about how his odds have changed since the summer.