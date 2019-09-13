× Tropical depression or storm expected to form Friday near Bahamas

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 continues to show signs of organization Friday morning as it sits southeast of the Bahamas. This will most likely be a depression or a named storm, Humberto, by the end of the day.

Convection has become more centralized through the morning and you are starting to see signs of outflow around the edge of this area. Overall it has a much more organized look than Thursday.

Currently this is forecast to remain relatively weak as it moves up the east coast of Florida and just offshore. The latest forecast however does bring it through the northern Bahamas that were so heavily impacted by Dorian. While not a strong system at this point it is certainly more bad news for those areas.

Humberto is then forecast to become a hurricane after turning east away from the Georgia coast early next week. At that point it will likely head out into the Atlantic and not be a threat to anybody except perhaps Bermuda.

Overall this system is not going to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. There are two additional waves out in the Atlantic that will also need to be monitored through next week.

