State Troopers investigate fatal farm tractor crash in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH– At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon, State Troopers began investigating a fatality crash on LA 3235 just north of Joan Ann Drive in Galliano.

The crash took the life of 70-year-old Perry Gisclair of Cut Off, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed 34-year-old Julien Hebert of Galliano was traveling north on LA 3235 in a 2011 Chevrolet HHR. Hebert was traveling in the right lane when he approached Gisclair from behind.

Gisclair was operating a 2015 Kubota tractor in the right lane of LA 3235.

For reasons still under investigation, Hebert failed to slow down for the tractor and struck it from behind.

Gisclair was thrown from the tractor and suffered critical injuries.

He was transported to Lady of the Sea Hospital by South Lafourche Ambulance Service where he later died from his injuries.

Hebert was properly restrained and suffered minor to moderate injuries.

He was also transported to Lady of the Sea Hospital by South Lafourche Ambulance Service.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.