NFL player Antonio Brown, accused of sexual assault, ruled eligible to play Sunday

NEW YORK — Antonio Brown, the controversial NFL wide receiver accused of raping a former trainer, will be eligible to play Sunday, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Brown will not be placed on the “commissioner’a exempt list,” which would have prevented him from making his debut as a New England Patriot Sunday.

At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources. NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019

The NFL has opened an investigation into a lawsuit by Brown’s former trainer, claiming the football player sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018, according to ESPN.

Brown had become a highly controversial figure after his tense departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by another high-profile exit from the Oakland Raiders, from whom he never played a game.

Brown was signed by the Patriots shortly after his release by the Raiders. He did not take the field in last week’s Week 1 game due to eligibility rules relating to his team change.

The Patriots play the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Week 2 of the NFL season.