FNF Scholar Athlete: Carter Elie

Covington, La. -- Carter Elie is a 4-year letterman on the St. Paul's football and track teams, but still finds time to hit the books by keeping a routine during the school year.

"Our teachers give us a lot of time in class so I get what I can done in school," said St. Paul's School Running back Carter Elie. "As soon as I get home I shower, eat and do homework before I get to anything else."

Elie scored a 33 on his ACT and has a 4.39 GPA. He plans on attending LSU and studying medicine, as he's always been interested in science. But what he's learned at St. Paul's goes beyond the classroom, out onto the football field too.

"I was thinking discipline, teamwork and brotherhood really," Elie said. "Everybody just gets so close especially when you're spending all these days out here and all these hours."

"He is our rock," said St. Paul's Head Football Coach Ken Sears. "He's a tough kid, very coachable, does the right things in school, takes care of his business in the classroom, always doing the right thing that transcends out here on the football field and that's why he's one of our leaders out here."

