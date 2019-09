Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's a delicious deal.

Buy a po-boy at Melba's and you get a free autographed book.

The book is The Baby Dolls, written by Kim Vaz-Deville, PhD and Professor of Education and Associate Dean at the College of Arts and Sciences at Xavier University.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood has a sneak peak at the fun that happens at Melba's on Sunday, September 15 from 4pm to 6pm.

Melba's is located at 1328 St. Bernard Ave, New Orleans 70116.