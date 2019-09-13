Day care workers arrested, accused of helping children bully 5-year-old girl, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Two child care workers are now behind bars for child endangerment involving a 5-year-old girl, WCMH reports.

Police said video shows Emma Dietrich, 31, of Columbus, and Joshua Tennant, 27, of Columbus, sitting back and watching abuse at the Worthington Learning Center.

The girl appeared to be scared in the video and kept her eyes closed, trying to curl up into the fetal position.

The report also said Tennant is seen picking up the student who was being bullied by her ankle and carrying her upside down before placing her back on the rug.

Dietrich and Tennant are facing child endangerment charges in connection to the incident, police said.

According to recent inspection reports online, Worthington Learning Center it is a licensed child care center.

The center was last inspected by the state in June, where they found several safety issues including a lack of child abuse training required for staff.

Everything is now in compliance as noted in the inspection report.