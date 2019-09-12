She’s just 12 years old and she’s Mayor of New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Word by word, carefully crafted thought by thought, 12-year-old Morgan Turner composes her plan.

It's her plan for what she would do as Mayor of New Orleans.

That's Mayor of New Orleans for just one day.

It's a contest.

For kids.

Morgan Turner is definitely one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids.

In Morgan Turner's 300 word masterpiece of an essay, she says what she would do for the city, "I would help the relationship with children and police and also help environmental issues in New Orleans with recycling and sanitation."

And with an idea like that, Morgan Turner wins.

And she is Mayor of New Orleans.

For 24 hours.

Standing on the steps of her headquarters, New Orleans City Hall.

She's the kid who's homeschooled by her mom.

She's the kid who could read when she was just three.

Speaking of kids, Morgan's master plan is for New Orleans includes what she calls a children's police academy.

Morgan also watches the weather and she's formulating how she'll protect the city.

She has a storm drain strategy that says, "everyone should adopt at least one storm drain in their neighborhood, keep an eye on it."

And as Mayor of New Orleans for just one day, she's ready to give the official call.

Just like a Mayor for all times.

Morgan Turner exclaims, "Who Dat!"