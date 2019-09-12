Onyemata returns to action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The New Orleans Saints head to the west coast this weekend to take-on the Rams in week two, and are getting back one of their key pieces on their defensive line for the game.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata was reinstated Tuesday after serving a one-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

"At that point you couldn't do much," Onyemata said about his time sitting out. "You just watch and just getting your mind right"

While the Saints defense held their own and then some in Monday night's win over the Texans, recording 6 sacks, they can still use the boost to their defensive line-- especially in a road game against the defending NFC Champions.

"Just go out there and play ball," Onyemata said about returning to action. "Just go out there and play ball. That's kind of how I see it. It's just understanding, learning. You can never stop learning. Every week you learn something new so that's kind of the mindset I kind of approach."

Onyemata is entering his 4th season in the NFL, all with the Saints. He was drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 draft. Last season he had 35 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 16 games played.