Juvenile crime brainstorming session: ‘Get to the kids before they get to the NOPD’

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is hosting an event called the Innovation Lab on Juvenile Crime. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says he wants to, “…get to the kids before they get to the New Orleans Police Department.”

The NOPD says the brainstorming session is a first-of-its-kind for the department. Along with area judges and representatives from the district attorney’s office, the meeting also includes people from the healthcare, social work, and other community members.

“I’m hoping that we can identify some actionable items that we can all do together. Not just the police department, not just the judges, not just the district attorney’s office, the community as a whole,” Ferguson told reporters.

The event was at the offices of GNO, Inc on Poydras Street. This article will be updated with more developments from the meeting as they become available.