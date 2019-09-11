Tropical development in the Gulf becoming more likely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Widespread cloudiness and showers extending from the southeastern Bahamas northward over the southwestern Atlantic for a few hundred miles are associated with a surface trough of low pressure. Conditions are forecast to become a little more favorable for development over the weekend, and a tropical depression or a named storm could form as the disturbance moves slowly toward the west-northwest across the Florida Straits or South Florida and over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Right now it is too early to tell exactly where this would go or how strong it would be. However it is possible that a tropical storm is approaching southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi by Sunday. This is something that needs to be monitored through the week.

While it doesn't look like we will see significant development at the moment, this is the middle of September and conditions overall would still be favorable for strengthening.

Stay aware of weather forecasts through the week