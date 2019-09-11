The $4k shoplifting case in Covington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify and locate three people who are accused of stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from a store. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the STPSO, the three people loaded merchandise into a shopping cart and left the store without paying for the items. They say it happened on August 28 at a business in the Covington area, but they're not identifying the store.

Deputies also posted images from the store's surveillance camera system on the department's Facebook page. They're hoping someone can identify the suspects in the case.



If you can help deputies identify or locate the suspects, call the STPSO at 985-276-1335.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.