State Police: Motorcyclist killed while trying to pass 5 vehicles

LACOMBE, LA — Louisiana State Police say a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the Lacombe area.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 1:45 in the afternoon at a location that is 1.5 miles east of Hwy 190 and Hwy 434 in the Lacombe area.

According to troopers, 45-year-old Michael Joseph Gros of Slidell was riding a Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle eastbound on Hwy 190. They say Gros merged into the oncoming traffic lane and attempted to pass five vehicles. While trying to complete the pass, troopers say Gros lost control of the motorcycle while moving at a high rate of speed. They say the motorcycle left the roadway, went into a ditch, and crashed into a telephone support rod.

According to a written statement announcing the crash, Gros was wearing a DOT approved helmet but still suffered severe injuries and died after being transported to an area hospital.