North Carolina woman charged after slicing off husband’s penis, deputies say
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. – North Carolina officials have arrested a woman accused of cutting off her husband’s penis.
James Frabutt, 61, told deputies that his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and attacked him with a knife Tuesday morning, according to a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were able to recover the penis, put it on ice and give it to medical personnel.
James Frabutt was taken to a Greenville hospital and his condition is unknown.
A motive for the mutilation wasn’t yet clear as of Tuesday morning.
Victoria Thomas Frabutt has been charged with kidnapping and malicious castration.
She’s in jail on a $100,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.