Love It, Like It, Hate It | Sausage: Chicken, Turkey + Vegan Sausage

Football season is kicking into high gear, which means tailgating and game-day parties. And grilling up sausage is one of the simplest – and most popular – fan favorites, so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on better-for-you options that keep the flavor with a fraction of the calories and saturated fat.

Keep in mind that sausage of any type is not ‘healthy’ – in fact, all cured meats are considered Class 1 Carcinogens, so if sausage is in the gameday line-up, keep it as an accompaniment or extra, not the main event.

Turkey or chicken sausage is typically lighter option, but not always

is typically lighter option, but not always Calories : calories range from ~40 to 70 calories per ounce

: calories range from ~40 to 70 calories per ounce Salt is one of the main drawback of most sausage, with ~500 mg sodium for just 2-3 ounces

is one of the main drawback of most sausage, with ~500 mg sodium for just 2-3 ounces Nitrites: look for sausage with no added nitrites or nitrates, linked to cardiovascular disease and cancer.

LOVE IT!

Any low-sat fat chicken or turkey sausage, with no added nitrates/nitrites, like:

Al fresco Chicken Sausage – Sweet Italian Style [available Walmart]

Per link (~3-oz): 110 calories, 1.5 grams sat fat, 500 mg sodium, 2 grams carbs, 0 fiber, 13 grams protein

Tofurkey Plant-Based Original Italian Sausage [available Walmart]

Per link (3.5 oz): 270 calories, 1.5 grams sat fat, 490 mg sodium, 10 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 24 grams protein

LIKE IT!

Whole Foods Organic Spicy Italian Chicken Sausage [sodium even higher]

Per link (~3-oz): 130 calories, 2 grams sat fat, 680 mg sodium, 2 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 14 grams protein

HATE IT!

Contains added nitrites/nitrates + even more sodium than LOVE IT + LIKE IT options

Johnsonville Turkey Smoked Sausage

Per 3-oz serving: 145 calories, 2 grams sat fat, 920 mg sodium, 6 grams carbs, 0 fiber, 13 grams protein

Manda Smoked Chicken Sausage with Green Onion

Per 3-oz serving: 105 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 810 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 0 fiber, 15 grams protein

