Get the Skinny | 5 Essentials for a Good-For-You Tailgate Toolkit!

Football season is in high gear, which means pre-game tailgating and football parties. But eating healthy on game-day doesn’t have to mean raw veggie platters. Here’s our 5 essentials for those who want to join in all the game-day celebrations without wrecking your wellness – consider this your “Eat Fit” Tailgate Toolkit.

Chicken Sausage – GF, Low Sat Fat, Low Carb

Easily 50% fewer calories and 75% less saturated fat than traditional pork sausage

Available in a variety of flavors; stores include Whole Foods, Rouses, Costco, Walmart

Pre-cooked, just heat on grill

Chicken Tenders – POPEYES | Blackened Tenders

Non-battered, non-breaded Popeyes’ chicken tenders, made with Popeyes’ blackening seasoning.

Per 3 pieces: 170 calories, 0 sat fat, 550 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 26 grams protein

Ounce for ounce, nearly identical nutrition stats as grilled skinless chicken breast; main drawback is sodium.

Tip: For tailgate orders or orders larger than a dozen tenders, call ahead to let store location know order size + pickup time

Greek Yogurt

Fage 2% Plain is my preference for taste + texture when using it as an ingredient swap

is my preference for taste + texture when using it as an ingredient swap Use plain Greek yogurt in place of mayo or sour cream for creamy dips – chicken salad – even mix with hummus or guacamole to cut calories + add protein

Good-for-you dippers that also squeeze in a dose of veggies

Jicama Sticks

Red, Yellow, Red Peppers

Cucumbers

Zucchini + Squash

Apple slices – perfect for creamy dips & chicken salad-style dips

Chilled Pasta Salads – made with protein-rich pasta like Banza Chickpea Pasta or Yellow Lentil Pasta

Replace white pasta (e.g. spirals, elbows, penne) with protein- and fiber-rich pasta for a dish that can pull double-duty as a side dish or even a protein-rich entrée.

