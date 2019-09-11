Get the Skinny | 5 Essentials for a Good-For-You Tailgate Toolkit!
Football season is in high gear, which means pre-game tailgating and football parties. But eating healthy on game-day doesn’t have to mean raw veggie platters. Here’s our 5 essentials for those who want to join in all the game-day celebrations without wrecking your wellness – consider this your “Eat Fit” Tailgate Toolkit.
Chicken Sausage – GF, Low Sat Fat, Low Carb
- Easily 50% fewer calories and 75% less saturated fat than traditional pork sausage
- Available in a variety of flavors; stores include Whole Foods, Rouses, Costco, Walmart
- Pre-cooked, just heat on grill
Chicken Tenders – POPEYES | Blackened Tenders
- Non-battered, non-breaded Popeyes’ chicken tenders, made with Popeyes’ blackening seasoning.
- Per 3 pieces: 170 calories, 0 sat fat, 550 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 26 grams protein
- Ounce for ounce, nearly identical nutrition stats as grilled skinless chicken breast; main drawback is sodium.
- Tip: For tailgate orders or orders larger than a dozen tenders, call ahead to let store location know order size + pickup time
Greek Yogurt
- Fage 2% Plain is my preference for taste + texture when using it as an ingredient swap
- Use plain Greek yogurt in place of mayo or sour cream for creamy dips – chicken salad – even mix with hummus or guacamole to cut calories + add protein
Good-for-you dippers that also squeeze in a dose of veggies
- Jicama Sticks
- Red, Yellow, Red Peppers
- Cucumbers
- Zucchini + Squash
- Apple slices – perfect for creamy dips & chicken salad-style dips
Chilled Pasta Salads – made with protein-rich pasta like Banza Chickpea Pasta or Yellow Lentil Pasta
- Replace white pasta (e.g. spirals, elbows, penne) with protein- and fiber-rich pasta for a dish that can pull double-duty as a side dish or even a protein-rich entrée.
