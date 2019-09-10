Who Dat? Who D’Art? Free art lesson for New Orleans kids. Register right here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Richard Thomas has been teaching art for almost half-a-century.

Who knows how many New Orleans kids became artists with his help?

Now being served to sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Ben Franklin Elementary School.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood asks him, "people know your murals at the airport and posters at Jazz Fest, why do you teach art to kids?"

Richard Thomas says, "art empowers these kids."

Now, in a twist, the teacher teaches his students to teach.

For one day.

For a few hours.

For a super-sized art lesson for a classful of kids.

That's 500 New Orleans kids.

How could something so spectacular happen.

Because attorney and art lover Juan LaFonta is picking up the check.

To register and get transportation to the art lesson which is for kids ages ten to sixteen.

It's on Saturday, September 21 from noon to 3pm.

The location is Mardi Gras World.

If this sounds like something for somebody you know, all you have to do is call: 504-288-4911