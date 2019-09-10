× Tropics Brewing? Watching the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Tropical wave moving into the Eastern Bahamas looking slightly more vigorous this afternoon. The National Hurricane Center(NHC) has now designated this as Invest 95-L.

The good news? This tropical wave is still battling wind shear & land interaction with Hispaniola. This wind shear is expected to continue over the system, which means any development will be hindered altogether or slow to occur over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 95-L a 30% chance of development within next 3-5 days as system moves into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday-Saturday. European ensembles are slightly more aggressive with 40-50% chance of tropical development by late weekend.