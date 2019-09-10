× Tropical wave to move into Gulf of Mexico this week

A tropical wave is currently producing an area of showers and storms southeast of the Bahamas Tuesday afternoon. This system is very disorganized right now as it slowly moves to the northwest. Over the next 2-3 days it is likely that this area will move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

At that point conditions will become more favorable for development and better organization is possible. Right now it looks like any development will be on the weaker side, potentially a depression or weak tropical storm. However it is still too far away to know the exact details of this and we will need to keep an eye on it for the upcoming weekend.

At the very least expect an increase in rain chances beginning on Saturday. Rain becomes more likely on Sunday into the Monday.

Right now this is nothing to be concerned with. However stay with WGNO on air and online as we monitor this wave for the potential of development.