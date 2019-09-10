Test Kitchen Taylor: Pumpkin Spice Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's the season of all things pumpkin spice, so Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up a pumpkin spice pizza from the Oh Bite It Blog!

Pumpkin Spice Pizza

Pizza crust

1 can unsweetened pureed pumpkin

1-3.4 oz. box vanilla instant pudding

1.5 cup shredded mozzarella

1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

caramel sauce for topping (optional)

Prebake store-bought dough for 8 minutes at 400

Combine the pureed pumpkin with the pudding mix and the pumpkin pie spice

Evenly spread the mixture onto the pizza crust

Top with the shredded mozzarella cheese

Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, or until it’s golden and melted

Drizzle with some caramel sauce!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!