‘Nutz for Lutz’: Saint Wil Lutz candles heating up this season

Posted 5:55 PM, September 10, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS-- After last night's game-winning kick, the Saints have a new hero!  Number 3 Wil Lutz lit a fire under the Saints when they needed it most.

Fans are now going "Nutz for Lutz," including a local candle maker who's making sure Lutz's fame lights up with her specialty pop culture candles.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez met with Stephanie Kauffman of Mose Mary and Me to talk to her about her Wil Lutz candles.

For more information about Mose Mary and Me, click HERE.

 

