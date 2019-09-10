NOLA Horror Film Fest details released

NEW ORLEANS — The Halloween candy and costumes are lining the shelves at area stores, so it sounds like it’s a good time to enjoy a horror flick or 64.

The NOLA Horror Film Fest is coming, and organizers are releasing details of the event that is now in its ninth year.

The festival runs Sept. 26-29 at the Prytania Theater. It will include 64 films and 20 screenplay finalists. Organizers say they had to select from a total of 727 national and international hopeful submissions. Along with screenings, the event will include panel discussions and special guests.

Also new this year, the festival will have live music on its opening night and to close out the fest.

The event will offer weekend and day passes as well as single screening tickets that will be available at the door for $10.

If you’d like more information on the festival, click here.