Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Jason Neville is the son of Aaron in the great musical clan of New Orleans.

But he's carving his own musical path and he stopped by with his wife Lirette to talk about the CD and this week's release party.

Jason Neville's record release party is Thursday at Tipitina's. It starts at 9pm and features the band, along with Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Big Chief John, and other special guests.