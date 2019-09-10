Inmate remains in critical condition following Monday’s lightening strike at David Wade Correctional Center

BATON ROUGE, LA. – On Monday afternoon, a lightening strike injured several inmates who were playing flag football at David Wade Correctional Center.

The lightening strike came without warning, as it is David Wade Correctional Center’s procedure to clear the yard when potentially dangerous weather approaches.

David Wade Correctional Center emergency medical staff quickly stabilized the inmates before transporting them to local hospitals.

Around 6 P.M., emergency crews transported 10 prisoners to Homer area hospitals following the strike.

As of Tuesday morning, all but one have returned to the prison following treatment for cuts, bruises, headaches, dizziness and disorientation.

One inmate remains in critical condition at a Northwest Louisiana Hospital.

