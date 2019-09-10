× Former USC gynecologist accused of sexual assault on campus gives up his medical license

George Tyndall, a former university gynecologist who’s facing 29 counts of sex crimes, has surrendered his medical license, the Medical Board of California said.

Tyndall was a gynecologist at the University of Southern California for almost 30 years, until he was fired in 2017. He’s accused of inappropriately touching 16 patients during his work at USC’s campus health clinic.

The medical board said Tyndall’s license was surrendered effective last Thursday. The license had already been suspended due to the allegations against him.

Tyndall faces 18 counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual battery.

Prosecutors say the misconduct happened between 2009 and 2016, when the alleged victims were 17 to 29 years old.

Tyndall has pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

“None of this ever happened,” his attorney Andrew Flier said. He said Tyndall always had someone else in the room while he examined patients.