Where there's a Wil, there's a way: Saints kick Texans on game's final play

Saints kicker Wil Lutz booted a career long 58 yard field goal on the game’s final play as the Saints beat the Texans Monday night, 30-28 in the season opener for both teams.

Lutz’s kick capped off a wild final 50 seconds of the game.

Lutz kicked a 47 yard field goal to give the Saints a 27-21 lead. After a touch back, the Texans scored the go-ahead points by going 75 yards in 13 seconds.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw 38 yards to D’Andre Hopkins, who was tackled at the Saints 37 yard line. Watson then threw 37 yards to former Saint Kenny Stills for the tying touchdown.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn then missed the extra point wide right. But, Saints rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson was flagged for roughing the kicker. Fairbairn then made the subsequent kick to give Houston a 28-27 lead.

The Saints then drove 6 plays, 35 yards to set up Lutz’s game winning field goal. On second and ten at the Houston 49, Drew Brees threw 9 yards to Ted Ginn. The Saints then burned their final time out.

Lutz booted his game winning 58 yard field goal. It sailed several feet over the crossbar.

The Saints had won their season opening game since defeating the Falcons at the Superdome in 2013.