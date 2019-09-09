× NORD kicks off ‘Movies in the Park’

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission has officially kicked off their Fall 2019 season of Movies in the Park.

Movies in the Park features family-friendly, outdoor movie screenings across NORD parks and playgrounds.

Movies in the Park are great, safe, and fun evenings that bring community members together from all ages for a free event.

It’s also a great way to relax outdoors during the fall months.

Concessions are available at select events, but moviegoers are encouraged to bring picnics, lawn chairs, and blankets.

Before each screening, NORD hosts Zumba Fitness demonstrations led by DBZ Fitness, under the direction of Diobelkis, sponsored by Chevron and NORD FitNOLA.

Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early to participate and visit with neighbors, family, and friends.

Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

No pets, alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, firearms, weapons, smoking, or outdoor cooking are allowed during the event.

NORD Movies in the Park Fall 2019 Schedule

Movies will begin at dusk (sunset), alternative rain sites included.