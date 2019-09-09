NORD kicks off ‘Movies in the Park’
NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission has officially kicked off their Fall 2019 season of Movies in the Park.
Movies in the Park features family-friendly, outdoor movie screenings across NORD parks and playgrounds.
Movies in the Park are great, safe, and fun evenings that bring community members together from all ages for a free event.
It’s also a great way to relax outdoors during the fall months.
Concessions are available at select events, but moviegoers are encouraged to bring picnics, lawn chairs, and blankets.
Before each screening, NORD hosts Zumba Fitness demonstrations led by DBZ Fitness, under the direction of Diobelkis, sponsored by Chevron and NORD FitNOLA.
Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early to participate and visit with neighbors, family, and friends.
Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
No pets, alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, firearms, weapons, smoking, or outdoor cooking are allowed during the event.
NORD Movies in the Park Fall 2019 Schedule
Movies will begin at dusk (sunset), alternative rain sites included.
- Friday, September 6 – “Avengers: Endgame” at Pontchartrain Park, 6500 Press St.
Rain site: Milne Rec Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.
- Friday, September 13 – “The Little Rascals” at Behrman Park, 2529 General Meyer Ave.
Rain site: Behrman Rec Center, 2529 General Meyer Ave.
- Friday, September 20 – “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at Latter Branch Public Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
Rain site: Latter Branch Public Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- Friday, September 27 – “Black Panther” at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd.
Rain site: Joe W. Brown Rec Center, 5601 Read Blvd.
- Friday, October 4 – “Wall-E” at Burke Playground, 2524 Annunciation Ave.
Rain site: Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.
- Friday, October 11 – “Princess & the Frog” at Evans Playground, 5100 LaSalle St.
Rain site: Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.
- Friday, October 18 – “Coco” at Lafitte Greenway, 1971 St. Louis St.
Rain site: Treme Rec Center, 900 N. Villere St.
- Friday, October 25 – “Hocus Pocus” at Rosa Keller Library, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
Rain site: Rosenwald Rec Center, 1120 S. Broad St.
- Friday, November 1 – “Incredibles 2” at Milne Playground, 5420 Franklin Ave.
Rain site: Milne Rec Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.
- Friday, November 8 – “Little (2019)” at Oliver Bush Playground, 2500 Caffin Ave.
Rain site: Sanchez Rec Center, 1616 Caffin Ave.