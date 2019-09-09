× Motorcyclist killed in Hammond Crash

HAMMOND, LA.– Shortly after 9:00 pm on Thursday , Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 3158 at Hipark Blvd. in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordan Russell of Ponchatoula.

The initial investigation by Troopers determined the crash occurred as Russell was riding a 2009 Yamaha R6 northbound on LA 3158 at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, the driver of a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was making a right hand turn off LA Hwy 3158 onto Hipark Blvd.

The motorcycle crashed into the rear of the Freightliner, causing Russell to be ejected.

Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, Russell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A toxicology sample was collected from him for analysis.

The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was uninjured, and impairment on his part was not a factor.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.