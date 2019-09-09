Man accused of stealing payroll checks from N. Carrollton grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing customer payroll checks from a Mid-City grocery store. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

It happened on September 4 at the Winn-Dixie at 401 North Claiborne Avenue. According to police, a man was standing at a customer service counter when he stole a pouch that contained the payroll checks of store customers.

The NOPD released some of the store’s security camera footage that detectives say shows the suspect. After standing at the counter for a while, the man is seen walking away to leave.

Police did not say how they believe the man located the pouch with the checks. But in the surveillance video, the man appears to be interacting with an employee at the store while visiting a couple service windows.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you do not have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.